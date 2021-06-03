VETS are issuing an urgent warning to pet owners as the UK experiences a mini heatwave after months of wet weather.

While May was a whitewash the warmer weather has finally arrived, with the mercury hitting as high as 27C over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Dogs and cats are highly susceptible to heat stroke with sunburn and burnt pads just as big a risk to our pets.

Aimee Labbate, a veterinary surgeon at PocketVet, has shared guidance for pet owners on how to keep their pets safe in warmer weather.

She said: "As a general rule of thumb, when temperatures exceed 19C, caution should be taken when exercising your dog.

"It is not just heatstroke that we need to worry about with pets, but also burnt pads and even sunburn, particularly in cats!

"It is really important to remember that your pet's skin can burn, just like ours. Please remember to keep them protected with an appropriate sun cream, particularly on noses and ears.

"Pets can get skin cancer if left to burn, unfortunately we see this fairly commonly in pets that aren't protected, particularly cats.”

Aimee stressed the importance of seeking professional help if you notice a change in your pet.

"If you notice any changes in your pet's behaviour, it is best to seek advice from a vet, “ she added.

"Heat stroke can come on very quickly, it usually starts with excessive panting, weakness and dark gum colour. If your pet is suddenly reluctant to walk, or excessively licking at their feet, this can be a sign of burnt pads.”

She added: "It is best to walk your dog in the early morning, or evening when temperatures are likely to be cooler. Do not let your dog run, and where possible avoid pavements. If you can't touch the pavement with your hand for more than a few seconds, it is too hot for your dog's feet.

"If you are unable to exercise your dog when it is cooler, you can miss the walk that day, and instead provide them with mental stimulation and enrichment in other ways. Filling a paddling pool is great fun for them, or filling an activity ball with ice cubes, keeping them entertained and cool."

