A WOMAN has gone on trial accused of jumping on a man’s head as he lay prone on a pavement outside a pub.

Emily Crimmins, 23, attacked Dean Seymour near the New Foresters Arms on Blackwood High Street, prosecutor Thomas Stanway told Cardiff Crown Court.

The defendant, of Park View, Bargoed, denies causing assault occasioning actual bodily harm on the night of Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

Mr Stanway told the jury: “The question you will have to answer is, ‘Did she stamp on Dean Seymour’s head or not?’”

The court heard how Crimmins’ former partner Stephen Martin had kicked Mr Seymour in the head and had pleaded guilty to assault.

Mr Stanway said Mr Seymour was taken to Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital for treatment and had suffered a 1.5cm cut to his head

Prosecution witness Suzanne Matthews told the jury how she had gone to the New Foresters Arms that night with her partner for the pub’s karaoke night.

As she was smoking a cigarette outside at around 10.45pm, she gave evidence that the woman she believed was Crimmins had attacked Mr Seymour.

Miss Matthews said: “She was swinging her legs. She jumped off a bin on to his head.

“She purposely jumped off the bin on to his head.

“I heard a thud.”

The jury heard how the witness had described Crimmins as wearing high heels and a dress at the time of the alleged attack.

CCTV footage played to the court however showed that the defendant was wearing trousers and flat shoes.

Ben Waters, defending Crimmins, accused Miss Matthews of having drank too much that night.

During his cross examination, he told her: “It was not the defendant you saw.

“You are mistaken because of the alcohol.”

The witness denied this.

The trial, which is being heard before Recorder Mark Powell QC, continues.