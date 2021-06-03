A ROLEX watch, gold necklaces, and a Pandora bracelet are among the items recovered by Gwent Police during an arrest.
Police are looking to reunite members of the public with their valuables after recovering 14 items of jewellery in Caerphilly.
Several items were found including brooches, charms, necklaces, pendants, a Casio watch and a Rolex watch.
The items were recovered after officers stopped a car on the A469 on Friday, April 9.
A 20 year old man from Caerphilly was arrested on suspicion of going equipped for theft.
The man has since been released on conditional bail.
PC Naomi Young said: “During a search of the car, we found items including jewellery and we’re going through the process of identifying which of these have been reported as stolen.
“Our investigation is ongoing, and our aim is to be able to return them to their rightful owners. We would urge anyone who recognises any of the valuables to get in contact.”
If you recognise any of the items, contact the police by calling 101 and quoting reference 2100121924.
Alternatively, you can send Gwent Police a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.
Proof of ownership will be required if you believe one of these items belongs to you.
Here is a list of the items:
Item 1- Silver St Christopher pendant (Exhibit item number – RFC 20)
Item 2- Silver ring with twist detail (Exhibit item number – RFC 07)
Item 3- Small silver bangle (Exhibit item number – RFC 06)
Item 4- Purple flower brooch (Exhibit item number – RFC 18)
Item 5- Gold locket pendant (Exhibit item number – RFC 11)
Item 6- Gold heart charm with brown marble detail (Exhibit item number – RFC 10)
Item 7- Horn shaped pendant with brown marble detail (Exhibit item number – RFC 02)
Item 8- Pandora charm bracelet (Exhibit item number – RFC 23)
Item 9- Multi-tone Rolex watch with green face (Exhibit item number – RFC 13)
Item 10- Silver link necklace (Exhibit item number – RFC 16)
Item 11- Gold necklace with clear stone pendant (Exhibit item number – RFC 26)
Item 12- Silver link bracelet (Exhibit item number – RFC 14)
Item 13- Gold fine chain necklace (Exhibit item number – RFC 04)
Item 14- Silver Casio Watch with square face (Exhibit item number – RFC 17)