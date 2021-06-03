TRAVELLERS returning to Wales from Portugal will have to self-isolate from next week.

Health secretary Eluned Morgan announced that Portugal has been moved onto the amber list from 4am on Tuesday, June 8.

The decision, the Welsh Government has said, is due to the increased concern over the spread of new variants of coronavirus - including a mutation of the Delta (Indian) variant.

The changes also affect Madeira and the Azores.

All travellers to amber countries must quarantine for 10 days upon their return and take a Covid test on days two and eight.

Seven other countries – Sri Lanka, Egypt, Afghanistan, Sudan, Bahrain, Trinidad and Tobago and Costa Rica – have also been added to the red list with effect from the same day.

Travellers returning to Wales from these countries will only be able to do so via a designated port of entry in England or Scotland, where they will need to isolate for 10 days in a nearby managed quarantine hotel before returning to Wales.

Ms Morgan said: “Our message is clear – this is the year to holiday at home.

“We’re calling on people to only travel overseas for essential reasons. We have all sacrificed so much to control the pandemic in Wales, we do not want to see the virus re-imported – or new variants come into the country - as a result of overseas travel.”