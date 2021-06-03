AN ABERGAVENNY man and his brother have been reported missing after not being seen for almost four weeks.
John McGlynn, 58, was reported as missing from the Abergavenny area on May 14, and Gwent Police have said they are concerned for his wellbeing.
He is believed to be with his brother Seamus, 54, who was reported missing on the same date from the St Thomas area of Swansea.
"John is described as being a white man, of stocky build, 5ft8, with grey hair and a grey beard," said a Gwent Police spokesperson.
"He was last seen wearing a brown leather jacket, white T-shirt, dark trousers and black boots.
"He has links to Swansea, Birmingham and Newcastle.
"Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 2100168060 or alternatively, you can send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.
"John is also urged to get in contact to confirm he is safe and well."
South Wales Police are appealing for information about Seamus' wellbeing.
Anyone with any information should contact South Wales Police on Facebook or Twitter, email PublicServiceCentre@south-wales.police.uk or call 101, quoting reference 2100172146.