SAINSBURY'S is offering shoppers extra Nectar points for purchases on fruit and veg items as part of a new promotion.

Sainsbury’s ‘The Great Big Fruit and Veg Challenge’ has returned to the Nectar app.

Sainsbury’s is one of the ‘big six’ supermarkets alongside Tesco, Morrisons, Asda, Aldi and Lidl with stores operating across the UK.

And the supermarket has revealed that from June 1 to June 28, shoppers can earn extra points on items purchased in the fruit and veg aisle.

Sainsbury’s chief marketing officer, Mark Given, said: “As part of our new brand commitment to Help Everyone Eat Better, we are bringing back The Great Big Fruit and Veg Challenge and giving customers the opportunity to earn bonus Nectar points when they purchase fruit and veg throughout June.

“We hope that by participating in the challenge, customers are inspired to pack in more nutritious food, while getting more out of their points balance.

“As a supermarket serving communities across the country, we have a responsibility to encourage our customers to eat delicious food that is healthier for people and better for the planet, and the challenge is one of the many ways we are doing this.”

The Nectar scheme is a loyalty card scheme popular with Sainsbury’s shoppers. It allows customers to build up points when shopping in-store or online.

Points can then be used for money off at your next shop or to redeem rewards with other big brands.

It rivals similar schemes such as the Morrisons More card or the Tesco Clubcard.