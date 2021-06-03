WALES will begin a two-stage move into coronavirus alert level one with a series of changes to restrictions announced today by First Minister Mark Drakeford.

From Monday, three different households will be able to meet indoors as extended households, with a further single-adult household also able to join.

Other changes include up to 30 people being able to meet outdoors, and large outdoor activities will be able to take place.

READ MORE:

Ministers will review the public health situation again ahead of June 21 to decide whether indoor events can resume.

The move continues the Welsh Government’s cautious approach to easing lockdown measures.

The two-stage approach, Mr Drakeford said, will enable more people to be vaccinated - and to complete their two-dose course - amid growing concerns about the spread of the delta, formerly known as the Indian, variant of the virus across the UK.

There are currently 97 cases of this variant in Wales.

“I want to thank everyone in Wales for everything they have done to control the spread of coronavirus and keep rates low,” said Mr Drakeford.

“The emergence of the delta variant shows the pandemic is not over yet, and we all need to continue to take steps to protect ourselves and our loved ones.

“The risk of infection is significantly less outdoors than it is indoors.

“This is why we are phasing in the changes in this three-week cycle.

“This will allow more people to enjoy events outdoors and take advantage of the Welsh summer, while we continue to roll out the vaccination programme to all adults.

“We will review the public health situation again in a couple of weeks to see whether we can continue to relax the restrictions and restart indoor events.”

From Monday, June 7:

Up to 30 people can meet outdoors, including in private gardens, outdoor hospitality and public places;

Extended households will be increased to three households;

Larger outdoor organised gatherings and events, such as concerts, football matches and sporting activities - like organised running groups - can go ahead for up to 4,000 people at non-seated events, and for 10,000 people at seated events.

All organisers planning events and activities must undertake a full risk assessment and put in place measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, including social distancing.

Ahead of June 21, the Welsh Government will consider:

A rule of six for meeting indoors in private homes and holiday accommodation;

Increased numbers for indoor organised gatherings and indoor events;

Opening ice skating rinks.

The latest easing of restrictions comes as Wales has gone a week since a new coronavirus death was confirmed, the longest such period since last summer.

And rolling weekly case rates for both Gwent and Wales have continued to fall, each recording a new ‘low’ since last summer, for the third day in a row.

The rolling weekly case rate for Wales - to May 29, the latest available - is 7.5 per 100,000 people, and the Gwent rate to the same date is 4.4.