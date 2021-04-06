The latest Covid updates as Wales prepares to relax restrictions (with caution)

Covid updates as Wales prepares to relax restrictions
- Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford announced that Wales will relax restrictions somewhat from Monday June 7.
- From that date up to 30 people can meet outdoors, extended households will be increased to three, and some larger outdoor organised gatherings and events can go ahead (up to 4,000 people at non-seated events or 10,000 at seated events).
