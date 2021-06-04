A DRUG dealer who was trafficking heroin in the Gwent Valleys has been jailed.

David Leader, 46, of Gordon Avenue, Swffryd, near Abertillery, was locked up at Cardiff Crown Court.

Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

The defendant pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of the class A drug with intent to supply.

He also admitted being concerned in the supply of class C drug Valium.

MORE NEWS

The offences were committed between January and May in Swffryd and Abertillery.

Leader, who has a long history of offending, was sent to prison for three years by the judge, Recorder IWL Jones.