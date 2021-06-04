A HUSBAND is to go on trial after he pleaded not guilty to murdering his wife.
David Maggs, 70, of Lansdowne, Sebastopol, Pontypool, has denied the murder of 74-year-old Linda Maggs on Saturday February 6.
The defendant’s trial is due to start on August 23 and it is expected to last two weeks.
The pensioner appeared before Judge Michael Fitton QC at Cardiff Crown Court.
Maggs was represented by Patrick Harrington QC and the prosecution by Matthew Jones QC.
He was remanded in custody.
