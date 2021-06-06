Here is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.
If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more.
You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.
Arrow is a sweet but slightly shy boy! Arrow does have plenty of energy and love to give.
Cai is a feisty little fellow who needs an experienced home and loves people he knows well.
Cassie is a happy little lady who enjoys a stroll in the sun on a lead and has a huge personality. Experienced home required.
Henna is full of beans! Henna needs a very active and attentive human who will shower her in affection.
Stanley is a very excitable lad once he gets to know you. He loves other dogs and will need one in his new home!