WALES and Gwent have now gone nine days since a new confirmed coronavirus death - but there have been 71 new cases confirmed today across the country.

Eight of these new cases are from Gwent - four in Newport, three in Torfaen, and one in Monnmouthshire.

The rolling weekly case rate for Wales - to May 30, the latest available - is eight per 100,000 people, and the Gwent rate to the same date is 5.6.

Rolling weekly case rates in all five council areas in Gwent, to May 30, remain below 10 per 100,000, as they have done for much of this week.

With case rates currently so low, and continuing to fall, even small fluctuations in new case numbers can have a big effect - often on a daily basis - on an area's rolling weekly case rate.

The number of cases confirmed in Wales since the pandemic began currently stands at 212,999, including 41,835 in Gwent, while the number of deaths in Wales stands at 5,569, including 960 in Gwent - all according to Public Health Wales.

In Wales, 2,169,624 people have now had a first dose of coronavirus vaccine - as at the end of yesterday - and 1,181,259 have now had a second dose and thus have completed their vaccine course.

Caerphilly (2.2 per 100,000) has the lowest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent and the third lowest in Wales, for the week to May 30. Blaenau Gwent (2.9 per 100,000) has the fourth lowest rate in Wales, and Torfaen (4.3) has the seventh lowest rate.

Monmouthshire (9.5 per 100.000) has the highest rate in Gwent and the eighth highest rate in Wales. Newport (9.1) has the ninth highest rate in Wales, for the week to May 30.

The highest rolling weekly case rate in Wales, to May 30 is 23 per 100,000, in Conwy.

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to May 30 is 0.9 per cent. Monmouthshire and Newport (one per cent) have the highest test positivity rate in Gwent.

The confirmed new cases today in Wales are:

Swansea - 11

Gwynedd - nine

Conwy - seven

Carmarthenshire - six

Pembrokeshire - five

Newport - four

Anglesey - four

Torfaen - three

Flintshire - two

Wrexham - two

Neath Port Talbot - two

Monmouthshire - one

Cardiff - one

Bridgend - one

Rhondda Cynon Taf - one

Blaenau Gwent - none

Caerphilly - none

Denbighshire - none

Vale of Glamorgan - none

Merthyr Tydfil - none

Ceredigion - none

Powys - none

Unknown location - none

Resident outside Wales - 12

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.