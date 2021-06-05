A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran

DANIEL JAY PEARSON, 19, of Pugsley Street, Shaftesbury, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified.

He was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

BERNARD GULOTTA, 64, of Chepstow Castle Green, Newport, was banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 Cardiff Road, Belle Vue.

He was ordered to pay £177 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

HARRY BOWNESS HUGHES, 18, of Gibbs Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JADE EMMS, 29, of Aberthaw Rise, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Ponthir Road.

Her driving record was endorsed with eight points.

RACHEL REBECCA MILES, 33, of Clarence Place, Newport, was ordered to pay £359 in fines, costs and a surcharge after she admitted stealing a bag and footwear worth £56 from JD and River Island and public disorder.

HAFSA OMAR, 23, of Walford Davies Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £404 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Wharf Road.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARK ANTHONY WHITE, 34, of Maesglas Crescent, Newport, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted being drunk and disorderly on Cardiff Road.

ELLISE ROBERTSON, 26, of no fixed abode, Newport, was ordered to pay £74 in a fine and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to possession of heroin.

DEREK ANTHONY EVANS, 59, of Yew Tree Lane, Caerleon, Newport, was ordered to pay £224 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 69mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

ECO FOOD SERVICE LTD, Factory Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £846 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after admitting failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

SAMUIL CARPACI, 28, of Corporation Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance in Cwmbran.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

PREZMEK IGNATOWICZ, 19, of ARGOSY Way, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Corporation Road.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RYAN MCCARTHY, 32, of Ramsey Walk, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Lower Dock Street.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.