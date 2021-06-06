A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

JAMIE LEE DYAS, 29, of Oakdale Path, St Dials, Cwmbran, was jailed for eight weeks after he admitted stealing steaks and prosecco from Tesco.

ARKADIUSZ LEPEK, 40, of Carmel Street, Abertillery, was jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault by beating, criminal damage and public disorder in Newport.

He was ordered to pay £600 in compensation.

ROGER NUGENT, 44, of Hendre Close, Monmouth, was jailed for 16 weeks after he admitted stealing alcohol from Marks & Spencer, food from Iceland, a bedding set from Home Bargains and being in breach of a criminal behaviour order.

He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge after his release from prison.

LUKE ROGERS, 23, of Claude Road, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for six months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MARK ILLTYD GARDNER, 44, of Newport Road, Cwmcarn, was banned from driving for six months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

He was ordered to pay £304 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

TYRONE DAMIEN PRICE, 40, of High Street, Blackwood, was banned from driving for six months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ANDREW OWENS, 19, of Upper Redbrook, near Monmouth, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to possession of ketamine at Chippenham Fields.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

AMY REBECCA GRIFFITHS, 22, of Victoria Avenue, Victoria, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £424 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 54mph in a 30mph zone on the A4046 in Waunllwyd.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CONNOR COOPER, 21, of Claude Road, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

NICKY JOHN SPANSWICK, 29, of South Street, Sebastopol, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted resisting a constable.

MORGAN STARK, 29, of Barn Close, Trevethin, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £354 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Varteg Road in Blaenavon.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.