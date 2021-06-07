A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran

PAUL HILL, 37, of Commercial Street, Tredegar, was jailed for 12 weeks after he pleaded guilty to stealing pasties and four bottles of Birra Moretti lager from Premier Stores, Badminton Grove, Ebbw Vale and a wooden bench and two water features belonging to the One Life Autism Support Group.

SAKHAWAT ALI, 23, of Temple Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £159 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Commercial Road.

RICHARD COYLE, 54, of Beech Avenue, Pontllanfraith, was ordered to pay £279 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he admitted the possession of amphetamine and cannabis leaf.

SUZANNE WILLIAMS, 38, of Gifford Close, Two Locks, Cwmbran, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she admitted assault by beating.

She was ordered to pay £157 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

AMY LUNN, 34, of no fixed abode, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to possession of criminal property in Monmouthshire.

AZEEM-GHULAM ABBAS, 26, of Dolphin Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £593 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GERAINT WILLIAM JENNICK, 31, of Pendarren Street, Penpedairheol, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 99mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ERROL LEVI TYRONE HAYLES, 39, of Maesglas Grove, Newport, was ordered to pay £424 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 77mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 between Junctions 23a and 24 westbound.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

PETER MARTIN JONES, 42, of Morgan Street, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £447 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 76mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

STEWART PACE, 35, of Lily Way, Rogerstone, Newport, was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 68mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

GARETH PREECE, 41, of Ashgrove, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £777 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 81mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JONATHAN BULL, 43, of Lighthouse Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 70mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

SAMANTHA MARSDEN, 46, of Mersey Close, Pontllanfraith, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARK ANDREW MORELLI, 51, of Summerhill Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RICHARD MARK YOUNG, 40, of Baldwin Street, Bargoed, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

VICTORIA LOUISE CHALLENGER, 32, of Garn Road, Nantyglo, was ordered to pay £279 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone on Chapel Road.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.