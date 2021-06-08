THE South Wales Argus Camera Club has more than 4,400 members and we regularly feature their pictures both in paper and online.

But we thought it would be good to find out more about the people who make up the club.

If you are a member of the club and want to be part of the our Behind the Lens feature

Today we meet Steve Binns, 50, an electrical engineer.

When and why did you take up photography?

Two years ago as a therapy to my chronic fatigue syndrome. After a period being housebound and living in permanent pain I got a lot a satisfaction looking at other peoples photos and seeing things I couldn't get out and see. A good friend and photographer encouraged me to have a go. Thanks Warren.

Why do you love taking pictures?

It changes the way you look at the world which is a great therapy from what ever is going on. It encourages you to get up, go out, look up and around rather than shuffling along looking at the floor. It is surprising what you see when you start looking.

Newport Market and the Wave

Where is your favourite place to take pictures and why?

Tough one. Anywhere under the stars but there's too much light pollution locally so I really enjoy the cycle path from Newport out to Caerleon. No mater when you go the tide, wildlife and weather make for a different trip. Also Newport bridges at night are a stunning sight that not many have noticed.

What equipment do you use?

A second hand Nikon d700 with a range of lenses. A sturdy tripod and remote for the night time shots.

What is the favourite picture you have taken?

Newport Transporter Bridge. It was a special request from a really good friend and it took months of planning and waiting for the perfect conditions to get the right effect.

Newport Transporter Bridge

Why did you join the SWACC?

To see other areas around Newport for inspiration where I can't normally get out. It allows me to plan trips I wouldn't normally be able to do due my illness.

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

Look up. Look around. It is the best therapy in the world. Smart phones are as good as most cameras if your starting out. In this digital age take as many shots as you can inside and out and see what you enjoy taking pictures of before spending money on equipment. There's lots of social media sites with people willing to help out and give advice.

Newport Bridge

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

David Gilmour playing Comfortably Numb on a beach in a dark sky area under the Milky Way. That would be a big print on my wall.

Sitting on a beach in Devon under the Milky Way

Anything else you think we should know?

I ran a local community project with another photographer and sold 750 calendars and Christmas cards to raise funds towards the Caerleon Christmas tree on the common last year. That was satisfying.