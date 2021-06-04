A MAN was taken to hospital after a crash involving a pedestrian and a car in Newport last night.
The incident happened in Shaftesbury Street - near the former Sainsbury's site - and the road was cordoned off for a time.
The man's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said the incident happened shortly before 7.30pm.
Anyone with any information about the incident, and who has not yet spoken to a police officer, is asked to telephone 101, quoting reference number 2100194328.
People are also able to contact Gwent Police via the force's Facebook or Twitter pages.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.