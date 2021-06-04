A MOTORCYCLIST has died in a fatal crash.

Owen Carey Thomas, 26, was killed in the crash between a car and his motorbike on Park Place, Gilfach.

Gwent Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

The incident took place at around 8.45pm on Thursday.

A 39-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

She remains in police custody.

A spokesman from Gwent Police said: "We're appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision which took place in the Caerphilly borough last night.

"The collision, involving a motorbike and a car took place in Park Place, Gilfach, at around 8.45pm on Thursday 3 June.

"The motorcyclist, a 26-year-old man, died at the scene.

"He can now be named as Owen Carey Thomas from the Gilfach area.

"His family are being supported by specialist officers and wish to be left alone to grieve and come to terms with what has happened.

"A 39-year-old woman from Caerphilly, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and remains in police custody.

READ MORE:

"We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, who has not yet spoken with officers, to get in contact.

"Any motorists who may have any dash-cam footage of the area at the time of the collision is also urged to come forward.

"Anybody with any information can contact us on 101, quoting reference number 2100194346. You can also contact us via direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."