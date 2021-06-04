A NEW branch of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign are holding a demonstration in Newport this weekend.

A Stand up For Palestine demonstration will take place place in John Frost Square at midday on Saturday.

The group say: "We are united in our belief that Israel's flouting of international law, continued military occupation of Palestine, and systematic discrimination against Palestinians is unacceptable; so together we are taking action.

"This is likely to be a substantial demonstration and the event is being supported by community groups across Newport."

Recent events in the Middle East were raised in the Senedd by Gwent members last month.

Both John Griffiths, Welsh Labour MS for Newport East, and Delyth Jewell, Plaid Cymru MS for South East Wales, tabled a statement.

At the time, Mr Griffiths said: “The situation in the Middle East is a very worrying one - and it’s important that as Senedd members, we have the opportunity to express our concerns.

"The loss of life is tragic and must be avoided.

"That is why myself and the others want to see renewed talks between both sides so peace and a lasting solution can be found to this conflict."

Ms Jewell added: “I abhor the loss of life caused by the current violence, including the many children who have been killed. Civilians are the ones who are overwhelmingly losing their lives, and the international community must take action to remind states of their obligations to protect civilians. The recent actions of the Israeli Government are a cause of deep concern.

“An immediate ceasefire is needed to save lives, but states across the world have an obligation not to turn a blind eye to what has sparked this conflict. The illegal evictions of Palestinian refugee families living in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of East Jerusalem, alongside longer patterns of displacement, must be addressed, and the blockade of Gaza has to end.

“Nothing of what is happening in the Middle East can justify the appalling anti-Semitic and Islamophobic attacks and commentary that have been seen in the UK over recent days.

"These attacks are shameful and will only widen divisions at a time when all efforts should be directed towards attempts to end the violence."