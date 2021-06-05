THE BANDSTAND at Pontypool Park has been given a fresh renovation ahead of the summer months.

As well as a fresh lick of paint, the ceiling of the bandstand had rotted, needing new slats, and it needed all new guttering. It also had new hanging baskets put up.

Leader of Pontypool Community Council and Pontypool ward councillor Gaynor James led the project, securing additional funding from her and two of her fellow community councillors’ community project fund.

Renovation work at the bandstand in Pontypool Park. Picture: Gaynor James.

“I walk my dog in the park and the bandstand had always looked awful,” she said. “I came out one day and thought it should get done.

“With the rugby grandstand getting done, I thought now was the perfect time.

“The first thing I did was contact Dean Groves, who did the work on the memorial gates for us.

“I spoke with two of my community councillors – Cllr Nick Simons and Cllr Nick Byrne – asking if they would put in their local community project funding with me for it.

“It would’ve been done earlier but it was delayed because of the weather.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to Dean Groves, Nick Simons and Nick Byrne.”

The bandstand in Pontypool Park before the renovation. Picture: Gaynor James.

Mr Groves said: “It was an honour and a pleasure to do the park gates when I worked with Gaynor before, and it was a pleasure to do this.

“I’m from Pontypool. I actually painted this bandstand 30 years ago when I started painting and now I’m doing it again with my two boys.”