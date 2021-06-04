A COMMUNITY centre and a rugby club in Blaenau Gwent are among 12 projects in Wales to receive funding from the Welsh Government.
Aberbeeg Community Centre, will receive £25,000 to install a renewable, economical and sustainable energy heating system, and Brynmawr Rugby Club also gets £25,000, to refurbish its pavilion.
The Community Facilities Programme funds projects up to a maximum £250,000, or to £25,000 for smaller grants. It helps well-used community facilities to improve their long-term sustainability, providing opportunities for local people to improve their day-to-day lives.
Minister for social justice, Jane Hutt, said: “Volunteers and the projects they support have always been an integral part of our local communities across Wales. As the last year has shown, volunteers are the glue which hold our communities together.
“This amazing volunteering attitude has never been more evident than it has over the past 12 months, where we have seen people of all ages and backgrounds rise up to the enormous challenges Covid has presented.
“This year’s Volunteers’ Week and our latest commitment to funding 12 fantastic community projects across Wales are especially poignant and it has never felt more fitting to take the opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to each and every person and organisation who has given their time to help.”
Projects in Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, Pembrokeshire, Powys and north Wales are among the others receiving £25,000 each.