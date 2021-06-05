A PENSIONER has been banned from driving after she was caught nearly twice the drink driving limit.
Joan Iles, 71, of Monnow Way, Newport, had been at the wheel of a Skoda when she gave a reading of 68 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
Newport Magistrates’ Court was told the offence was committed on Monnow Way on May 15.
She pleaded guilty to the offence.
Iles was banned from driving for 17 months.
She was also ordered to pay £298 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.