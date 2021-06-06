THESE are the areas across Gwent which have seen the highest number of crimes reported in a single month.

The latest figures from Data.Police.UK has revealed that High Street and Park View, in Caerphilly, were the top hotspots for crime in April.

While Newport was the authority area with the most crimes recorded in Gwent, with 1,744.

The data shows out of the 5,407 crimes recorded by Gwent Police, the most reported type of crime was anti-social behaviour with 1,878 incidents.

While crime classified as 'violence and sexual offences' accounted for the second most reports, with Gwent Police receiving 1,629 calls.

The latest figures show data from April.

The Argus has analysed this data and identified the areas across Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen that have seen the highest number of crime.

Here are the top three areas in each county with the most crime reported between April 1 and April 30.

The data provided is the approximate location of a crime, not the exact place that it occurred due to location anonymisation.

Blaenau Gwent

1. Attlee Close

Of the 674 crimes reported to Gwent Police in Blaenau Gwent, ten were in Attlee Close, Tredegar.

The most common offence was classified as violence and sexual offences, which was reported to the police four times in the last month.

There were two incidents of anti-social behaviour and theft, and a report of both burglary and public order offences.

2. Waundeg

Nine crimes were reported to Gwent Police in Waundeg, Tredegar.

Four were classified as violence and sexual offences.

While there were three incidents of 'other crime', and two anti-social behaviour offences.

3. Heol Gwyn Lliw

Police were called to Heol Gwyn Lliw, Ebbw Vale, eight times last month.

That number included reports of four public order offences and three anti-social behaviour offences.

There was also one report classifed as violence and sexual offences.

Caerphilly

1. High Street

Of the 1,567 crimes reported to Gwent Police in Caerphilly, 20 were in High Street, Abertridwr.

The most common offence was anti-social behaviour, which was reported to Gwent Police 11 times.

There was also reports of vehicle crime, drug offences, shoplifting and criminal damage and arson.

As well as four public order offences and two incidents of violence and sexual offences.

2. Park View

Park View, Llanbradach, saw 15 incidents of crime in April.

The most common was crime classed as violence and sexual offences, of which there were nine such incidents.

There were also three public order offences, two incidents of anti-social behaviour, and one incident of criminal damage and arson.

3. Station Road

Five incidents of violence and sexual offences were reported in Station Road, Llanbradach, last month, out of 11 crimes in total.

There was also two drug offences and two public order offences.

As well as one incident of anti-social behaviour and one 'other crime' incident.

Monmouthshire

1. Priory Lane

More than half of the crimes reported in Priory Lane, Monmouth, last month were shoplifting offences.

Five of the eight crimes in the street were classed as such, along with an incident of anti-social behaviour, a drug offence, and an incident of violence and sexual offences.

2. Monnow Street

There were 564 crimes reported across Monmouthshire last month, and seven were in Monnow Street, Monmouth.

Four of those crimes were shoplifting incidents.

While there were also two counts of anti-social behaviour, and a burglary.

3. Park Avenue

Six incidents were reported in Park Avenue, Abergavenny, in April.

They included two public order offences, a burglary and a theft.

There was also an incident of anti-social behaviour and a crime classed as violence and sexual offences

Newport

1. Badminton Road

No Newport street saw more crime reported in April than Badminton Street.

The 14 incidents included 11 reports of anti-social behaviour.

There was also two incidents of violence and sexual offences, and a public order offence.

2. East Usk Road

There were four public order offences and four anti-social behaviour offences reported in this street last month.

They accounted for eight of the 13 crimes reported here.

There were also three crimes classified as violence and sexual offences, and two drug offences.

3. Fairoak Avenue

More than half of the offences reported in Fairoak Avenue in April were classed as violence and sexual offences.

They accounted for eight of the 12 crimes in the street.

There were also two incidents of anti-social behaviour, one incident of criminal damage and arson, and one theft.

Torfaen

1. Old William Street

Of the 793 crimes reported to Gwent Police in Torfaen, 14 were in Old William Street, Blaenavon.

The most common offence was anti-social behaviour, which made up 11 of the reports.

There was also two public order offences, and an incident of criminal damage and arson.

2. Machine Meadow

Five of the nine crimes recorded in Machine Meadow, Pontypool, were classed as violence and sexual offences.

there were also three incidents of anti-social behaviour, and an incident of criminal damage and arson.

3. B4246

The B4246, running from Llanfoist to Abersychan, saw eight crimes reported on it in April.

Seven of those were anti-social behaviour offences.

There was also an incident classed as violence and sexual offences.