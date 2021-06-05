TAKE a look at this picture of Newport Bus Station in 1973.
The station appears to be under construction, with the long waiting bays visible in the centre of the picture, and the old station at the front of the photograph.
Notice in the background the industries and wharfs on the banks of the River Usk.
George Street Bridge is in the distance too, as well as cranes from Newport Dock, and a footbridge leading from Kingsway to the riverside.
Do you remember this part of Newport being like this?
Please share your memories with us.
