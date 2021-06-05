DID someone say free popcorn?

The big screen is back and to celebrate all the action we’ve missed, Showcase Cinemas are offering their Insider members a free portion of popcorn on Sunday June 6th.

Your nearest Showcase is the Cardiff Nantgarw complex.

It wasn’t just the thrill of the cinema that guests missed during lockdown; National Popcorn Day occurred on January 19th, meaning no one was able to chomp down on the moreish cinema snack whilst gazing at the big screen.

Showcase Cinemas have therefore announced they will be celebrating a belated National Popcorn Day on Sunday, the perfect way to reward guests who have waited so long to return.

To claim, guests will need to be an Insider member and have a ticket for a film showing on Sunday. For those that currently aren’t a member, they can join for free via the Showcase website.

Not only do Insider members have the chance to claim their free small popcorn on June 6th, but they will also be able to earn 10% Insider Rewards on tickets, snacks and drinks, discounted admission after 7pm Sunday and all-day Monday and Tuesday, and exclusive access to advance screenings.

Showcase Cinemas UK General Manager, Mark Barlow, said: “It has been amazing to see so many smiling faces back inside our cinemas this month.

"People have missed a lot over the past twelve months, but we don’t want to wait until next year to celebrate our favourite film snack and so will be hosting a belated National Popcorn Day this Sunday.

“Insider members can grab their free small popcorn at their local Showcase, so sign up now for this and many more benefits.”