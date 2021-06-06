THIS picture shows Llanhilleth Station, and comes from the book Monmouthshire's Lost Railways by Peter Dale.
The station, which was on the Newport to Brynmawr Western Valley Line close at the end of April 1962.
The line ran for 22.8 miles and included station at Newport Dock Street (which closed in March 1880), Newport Courtybella (closed in August 1852 - a temporary station used before the one at Dock Street opened), Crumlin Low Level, Six Bells Halt, Nantyglo, Bournville Halt and Bassaleg Junction.
Altogether, 14 stations on the line closed on April 30 1962.
According to the book Monmouthshire's Lost Railways the tramroad passenger service to Blaina was started on December 21, 1850 and Dock Street Station opened on August 4, 1852.
Conversion of the Western Valley lines from tramroads to railways was not complete until May 1855 (although the Nine Mile Point branch was still not ready by that point).
Until then, Newport had three stations served by lines of three different gauges - High Street (broad gauge); Mill Street (standard); and Dock Street (4ft 4in).
The line was extended from Blaina to Nantyglo in 1858.
