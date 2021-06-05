WE'VE been asking our readers what they like about living in Newport and Gwent.

This week it is the turn of Jim Cheadle, 29, who works at Las Iguanas in the city centre.

How long have you lived in Newport?

I've lived in my Newport all my life moved away a couple times but always end up back where I came from.

What do you like most about living in Newport?

The best things about Newport are that no matter what happens here, we always bounce back. Be it shops closing, floods or covid lockdowns. Seeing the high street getting busy again is awesome.

Favourite place for a takeaway and why?

Meat. That place has one of the best burgers to go in my mouth, hands down.

Dragons or County?

I'm neither a fan of football or rugby, but whenever County is on I've got to support them, even though I'm mainly shouting at the wrong bits.

Best memory of your time living here?

When me and my group of friends were in our teens we almost nomadic. Forever changing location camping, skating, never in the house, always in a field or park. Best memories.

Favourite Newport pub - why?

Carpenters, Le Pub, McCans - the big three at the top of town for me. Well known staff, extra friendly and some of nicest guys I know putting up with me after a shandy.

What one thing that has gone do you miss the most and why?

I miss the clock and the Chartist mural that were there before Friars Walk. And the old bus station chip shop - always miss a spam fritter.

Favourite building in the city?

The castle definitely. Wicked memories of climbing it before it was closed off. And it's a bit of Newport history that's overlooked

Favourite place to grab a coffee?

Drago Lounge. Such a good atmosphere and I know the staff, plus its next door to work.

Where would you go for a special meal and why?

The Secret Garden cafe. I've seen and heard so many good things about this place for years. So it would be a treat.

Best place for a walk and why?

A walk up and around Caerleon is one of my favourite walks. The history, choice of stops (pubs) and the bike route is a good place to see a lot of dogs on walks.

If you had a magic wand what one wish would you grant Newport?

I'd give the high street its life back to see and experience and enjoy the hustle that Newport once had. And, of course, get our music nightlife back on track - I miss gigs!

Three places anyone visiting the city should make the effort to go?

Ridgeway view point - beautiful views. Transporter bridge - one of a handful left anywhere. Tredegar House - such a beautiful park and house. And you can camp right next to the park.

Choose one thing Newport should be really proud about?

Proud of how many talented people there truly are in this city.

Three words which sum up Newport for you

Historical, unique, multicultural.