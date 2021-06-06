WE'VE been asking our readers what they like about living in Newport and Gwent.

Today we meet Kayleigh Kehoe, a 26-year-old student nurse from Lliswerry.

How long have you lived in Newport?

I have lived in Newport my whole life.

What do you like most about living in Newport?

I appreciate the access to opportunities and travel links. I enjoy that picturesque walks are not far away, my favourite places are the Wetlands, Beechwood Park and Tredegar Park/House, where I can enjoy time with my toddler.

Favourite place for a takeaway and why?

Hortons Coffee House. I adore their hot chocolate, their passion fruit iced tea, the food, and the service.

Dragons or County?

Probably County as my brother is a huge fan and I've been to a few matches!

Best memory of your time living here?

My baby shower. All my friends gathered at Quarters Coffee House which was decorated beautifully and we all had afternoon tea and played baby shower games. They made me feel so loved and the decorations were provided by Quarters, who were so lovely.

Favourite Newport pub?

It's been so long since I've been in one that I'm not actually sure anymore! My last night out (November 2020) ended with an awesome evening at Le Pub. I loved their photo booth.

What one thing that has gone do you miss the most and why?

I miss the Tredegar Park swimming pools although they have been gone for a long time. I also really miss the Chartist mural. I resent that it was demolished to make way for Friars Walk.

Favourite building in the city and why did you choose this particular one?

Caerleon's amphitheatre, a beautiful piece of history.

Favourite place to grab a coffee?

Hortons Coffee House, so versatile in what they offer and always creatively thinking of new ways to service Newport.

Where would you go for a special meal and why?

Drago Lounge, one of my favourite places due to their tapas, cocktails and awesome staff.

Best place for a walk and why?

The Wetlands is really lovely to walk, also the sea wall, they both connect for a really long walk.

If you had a magic wand what one wish would you grant Newport?

To house the homeless, also increase transport services. (Sorry I know that's two but it is possible to improve more than one aspect of the city at a time).

Three places anyone visiting the city should make the effort to go?

Lily's Cheesecakes, Hortons Coffee House, and Octopus Lounge, all independent businesses serving up gorgeous food/treats/drink.

Choose one thing Newport should be really proud about?

The residents and businesses who care about their community.

Three words which sum up Newport for you

Lively, developing, full of opportunities