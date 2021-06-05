THE Aneurin Bevan University Health Board are opening a mobile covid-19 testing facility in Maindee.

The temporary facility in Newport will be based at Maindee Carpark on Chepstow Road (NP19 8XA).

It is open from today (Saturday June 5) and the mobile testing unit will make it easier to access a covid-19 test for people in Maindee and nearby areas.

Booking is required and it’s really important to book a safe, free and quick test if you feel unwell, or have symptoms of Covid-19.

Please call 119 or visit www.gov.wales to book a test.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include: a new continuous cough, high temperature or loss of taste and/or smell. Remember, you can book a test with other symptoms too.

These additional symptoms include:

Flu-like symptoms including aching or painful muscles, excessive tiredness, persistent headache, runny nose or blocked nose, persistent sneezing, sore throat and/or hoarseness, shortness of breath or wheezing, or generally feeling unwell.

Aneurin Bevan Health Board now have more than fourteen testing facilities across their health board area, and getting a test is quicker, easier and more convenient than ever. With results in most cases returned within 24 hours.

The test facility is open from 9am until 5pm 7 days a week. Located at: Maindee Carpark, Chepstow Road, Maindee, Newport, NP19 8XA

• The test is done in 5 minutes

• Please wear a face covering on the way to and from your test

• Please do not use public transport

• Do not visit any shops or other places on the way to or from your test

• Please remember, if you have symptoms of COVID-19, you and your whole household must self-isolate at home until you receive your test results.

• There are stringent measures in place to protect both you and our staff at the testing site.

Call 119 to book or visit www.gov.wales.

You can also have a test posted to your home.

Apply online at www.gov.wales or phone 119.