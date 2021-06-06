A NINE-YEAR-OLD from Blackwood has cycled a mile a day during May raising more than £1,000 for Velindre.

Jaxon Darknell decided to take up the fundraising challenge after the charity supported him and his family after his mum, Karen, was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Four years ago I was diagnosed with grade two breast cancer,” said Mrs Darknell. “I had an operation and a few weeks later found out it was then grade three aggressive cancer.”

Before she started her chemotherapy and radiology treatments, Mrs Darknell went to Velindre, who offered support for her whole family.

To help children, the charity have a book about a family of lions, and one of the adult lions gets sick.

“They gave us toy lions,” said Mrs Darknell. “There was a mummy lion and a baby lion. They gave the mummy lion to Jaxon. Whenever he was afraid or worried he could hug that as it was me.

“He would take that everywhere.

“The two lions are now sitting on his bed together.”

Mrs Darknell and her husband Steve have since raised funds for Velindre, and in January, the charity asked Jaxon if he would be one of their young ambassadors.

He decided to cycle a mile every day in May, and on Monday, his family and neighbours lined the street to support him as he crossed the finish line for the last time.

“He asked if he could do this challenge,” said Mrs Darknell. “He never missed a day. He would go out in the wind and the rain.

“Every day he would do over a mile. He ended up doing 35.4 miles in May.

“He’s raised more than £1,000 so far. It’s blown us away.

Jaxon Darknell with his Velindre medal after completing his challenge. Picture: Karen Darknell.

“He said he knows that other children will go through the same thing he went through and this will help him.

“He didn’t want children to be afraid like he was at the beginning before seeing Velindre.

“When you think you’re going to lose your mum – it still affects me to even think about what it would be like. He was five at the time and never missed a day of school and kept everything normal.

“Me and my husband are so proud. We are so overwhelmed and proud that he will make such a big difference to other children’s lives.”

Jaxon thanked everyone who has support him or donated to his fundraiser.

To find out more, or if you would like to donate, visit velindrefundraising.enthuse.com/pf/jaxon-darknell