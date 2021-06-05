A SOLIDARITY march took place in Newport today calling for a "free palestine".
The rally was organised by a new branch of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign - Stand up For Palestine - and began near the Westgate Hotel, made its way through Friars Walk and back again.
It comes after several weeks of marches being held in Wales and across the UK following an increase in hostilities between Israel and Palestine.
The group say: "We are united in our belief that Israel's flouting of international law, continued military occupation of Palestine, and systematic discrimination against Palestinians is unacceptable; so together we are taking action."
A few weeks back, one was held in Cardiff outside the BBC Cymru Wales' offices.
More than 250 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli airstrikes before a temporary ceasefire was agreed on May 21.
66 of them were children, whose names were read out after a minutes silence during the demonstration.
"We're here to tell people not just where Palestine is, but what's going on in Palestine for the past 73 years and what can be done to change it for the better," said one of the organisers Zahid Noor.
"People don't like to see innocent kids being massacred, especially babies at one-years-old.
"People I think are fed up. Public opinion is swaying towards the Palestinians now and towards justice and what's right."
Israel says 13 people have been killed there, including two children.
