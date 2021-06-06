A NEW scheme called the Daily Mile Destinations has been launched by Newport Live’s Community Sports and Wellbeing Team, aiming to get primary school children active.

Twenty-one schools across Newport and Monmouth have signed up, and some will compete to see who can walk enough miles to travel the world.

The Daily Mile Foundation launched the initiative at the start of the academic year to promote children’s health and wellbeing and encourage school-based physical activity.

Teachers helped develop the scheme and it is designed to link to the curriculum and be engaging for the students.

The goal is to achieve 100 days of the Daily Mile, with classes taking part for 3-5 days a week.

So far, 237 resource packs have been delivered to the participating schools

READ MORE:

“We want every primary school in Newport and across the Gwent region to have the opportunity to take part,” said Chloe Powton, sport and physical activity development officer at Newport Live.

“Feedback from teachers and children has been great, it has been lovely to hear how much the children are enjoying exercising and having fun with their friends.”

“The effects of coronavirus lockdowns and social distancing measures has taken its toll on children's physical activity, with 35 per cent of under-16s doing less exercise than before, according to a survey by Sport Wales.

“We will continue to actively work with schools, councils, and sporting bodies in Wales over the coming months to grow participation in the Daily Mile”.

Sam Thomas, deputy head teacher at Millbank Primary School in Newport, said: “The Daily Mile Destination initiative has been a wonderful way for the children to incorporate daily activity into their learning.

“They have thoroughly enjoyed reaching, researching, and celebrating each destination.

“ School and class councils have carefully planned how to mark the arrival at each milestone giving further opportunity to ensure that pupil voice is heard.

“It has been a wonderful whole school initiative to be involved in, many thanks to Newport Live for their continued support and motivation.”