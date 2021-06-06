THERE have not been any newly reported coronavirus deaths across Wales and Gwent - but there have been 92 new cases confirmed today across the country.

Seventeen of these new cases are from Gwent - nine in Newport, three in Caerphilly, two in Blaenau Gwent and Monmouthshire and one in Torfaen.

The rolling weekly case rate for Wales - to May 31, the latest available - is eight per 100,000 people, and the Gwent rate to the same date is 5.2.

Rolling weekly case rates in all but one council areas in Gwent, to May 30, remain below 10 per 100,000, as they have done for much of this week.

The exception is Monmouthshire, with a case rate of 10.6.

The number of cases confirmed in Wales since the pandemic began currently stands at 213,091, including 41,852 in Gwent, while the number of deaths in Wales stands at 5,569, including 960 in Gwent - all according to Public Health Wales.

In Wales, 2,179,830 people have now had a first dose of coronavirus vaccine - as at the end of yesterday - and 1,237,123 have now had a second dose and thus have completed their vaccine course.

The confirmed new cases today in Wales are:

Swansea - 13

Cardiff - 11

Newport - nine

Conwy - five

Neath Port Talbot - five

Flintshire - four

Vale of Glamorgan - four

Carmarthenshire - four

Caerphilly - three

Gwynedd - three

Blaenau gwent - two

Monmouthshire - two

Anglesey - two

Rhondda Cynon Taf - two

Powys - two

Torfaen - one

Denbighshire - one

Bridgend - one

Merthyr Tydfil - one

Pembrokeshire - one

Wrexham - one

Ceredigion - one

Unknown location - two

Resident outside Wales - 14

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.