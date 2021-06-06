MOTORISTS on a main road through Newport had a lucky escape last night after signs were placed in the roadway, resulting in a crash.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight this morning - at the roundabout near the Saracen's Rugby Club on the Southern Distributor Road (SDR) in the south of the city.

A number of traffic warning signs - kind used to warn of things like roadworks or temporary traffic lights - had been placed in the roadway with the reflective panels facing away from oncoming traffic.

In the dark, they would have been very difficult to spot until it was too late.

Eleanor Ash was travelling along the road from Duffryn when she witnessed the incident.

"I slammed my brakes on," she said.

"I didn't hit anything, but the car in the other lane hit the sign in front of him and then the car behind him slammed into him.

"The 4x4 next to me just clipped the sign, but his rear bumper was dented.

"The car which hit it has smashed up the front. Looks like it might be a write-off."

Ms Ash said that a crowd of youths using laughing gas appeared shortly after the collision and she said it seemed like they had been waiting for something to happen.

She mentioned that two of the boys had been seen fleeing the scene just after the impact.

"Ten to twelve came from the Maesglas side," she said.

"Another 20-odd came over from the rugby club side."

None of the motorists sustained injuries - and Ms Ash said that it was lucky that the incident occurred at a time when traffic on the road was fairly light.

"I just want to warn people to be aware," she said.

"It could have been a lot worse, luckily it was just two cars.

"It could have been a pile-up."

Gwent Police have been contacted for further information.