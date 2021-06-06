EMERGENCY services are dealing with what is being described as a 'serious' crash on the M4.
The incident has occurred near Junction 32 of the M4, north of Cardiff.
The motorway is closed both ways as a result.
The road is closed both ways from J30 A4232 Pentwyn Link Road (Cardiff Gate) to J32 A470 (Coryton Interchange).
Gwent Police are one of the emergency organisations on-scene.
A spokesperson said: "The road is closed, diversions in place.
"Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative route."