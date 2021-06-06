EMERGENCY services are dealing with what is being described as a 'serious' crash on the M4.

The incident has occurred near Junction 32 of the M4, north of Cardiff.

The motorway is closed both ways as a result.

The road is closed both ways from J30 A4232 Pentwyn Link Road (Cardiff Gate) to J32 A470 (Coryton Interchange).

Gwent Police are one of the emergency organisations on-scene.

A spokesperson said: "The road is closed, diversions in place.

"Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative route."