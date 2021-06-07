Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

Mia Juanita Coles was born on May 7, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 11oz. She is the first child of Lili-mail Evans and Jordan Coles, of Abergavenny.

Dominic Adrian Terry Smith arrived on February 10, 2021, at the Heath Hospital, Cardiff, weighing 8lb 1oz. His parents are Lucy Jones and David Smith, of Cwmbran, and his big sisters are Chelsea (five) and Lilly-Mai (two).

Zade Clive Robert Kerkhoff was born on April 2, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 3oz. Mum and dad are Katie Kerkhoff and Haseeb Mohammed, of Newport, and his big sister is Ava Joanne Kerkhoff (two).

Benjamin Arthur Lear arrived 13 days late on May 14, 2021 - just three minutes before his mum's 29th birthday. He was born at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 9lb 5oz. His parents are Hannah Crewe and Sam Lear, of Pontypool, and his siblings are Noah (three) and Grace (21 months).

Elsie-Mae Hannan was born on May 16, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lbs 6oz. She is the first child of Tia-Louise Short and Coby Hannan, of Magor.

Ralphie Perry was born three days late on March 27, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 9lb 3oz. He is the first child of Erin Martin and Connor Perry, of Newport.