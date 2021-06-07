A little over a month ago, I heard the tremendous news that the people of the Monmouth constituency had voted for me to become their new Member of the Senedd.

And allow me to firmly put on the record in this column: this is, without doubt, the greatest honour.

I, therefore, extend my sincere thanks to all those who placed their trust in me as well as the gallant work of the Monmouth Conservative Association.

From living here to having led the local authority, I know at first-hand the intricacies of what is needed to deliver a more prosperous and vibrant Monmouth constituency.

But the last year has, quite literally, tested the whole of society to its very limit, so the most salient task now is to quickly lay the foundations to ensure everyone bounces back post-pandemic – and I will use every fibre in my body to ensure this happens.

Shockingly, our constituency was suffering even before the pandemic from historic neglect and under-investment at the hands of the Welsh Labour Government.

We have been ignored for too long.

So, I pledge to you: gone are the days of the Monmouth constituency being overlooked.

To secure the best results for this area, I will scrutinise the Welsh Labour Government, in particular holding Ministers to account for their actions, but also, when necessary, work with them.

As well as fulfilling this scrutiny role, I will also continue to push for much-needed infrastructure projects—including the Chepstow bypass—in addition to more funding for our local authority to guarantee first-class local services are sustainable long-term.

I will also work closely with my good friends David T C Davies MP and council leader Richard John, where this dynamic partnership will guarantee that our constituency benefits from governments at all sides of the Severn Bridge.

As your Member of the Senedd I will make certain that your voice is heard, as well as deliver for the whole of the Monmouth constituency – from Abergavenny and Gilwern, to Mardy and Croesyceiliog.

Regardless of differing political leanings, I will be a Member of the Senedd for everyone in this constituency.