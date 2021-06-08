A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran.

MATTHEW WEBB, 29, of Maple Avenue, Bulwark, Chepstow, was ordered to pay £508 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 105mph in a 70mph zone on the M4 between junctions 27 and 26 eastbound.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RENA WRIGHT, 40, of Darent Close, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £684 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding an electric powered sit-on scooter without insurance.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

KAIN STOTEN, 19, of Ludlow Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £217 in fines, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and without a licence on Cromwell Road.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

HELEN HEALEY, 46, of Ty Pwca Road, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 21 months after she admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath and public disorder.

She must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £300 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

STEVEN WRIGHT, 56, of Heol Llechau, Wattstown, Porth, Rhondda Cynon Taf, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 101mph in a 70mph zone on the M4 in Newport between junctions 27 and 26 eastbound.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MOHAMMAD NASEEM, 22, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DR MICHAEL FAIRHURST, 54, of Newport Road, Cardiff, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GEMMA GRIFFITHS, 39, of Ruskin Avenue, Rogerstone, Newport, was ordered to pay £723 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 77mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

SARAH LOUISE EDWARDS, 37, of Queen Street, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

DARREN EVANS, 52, of Hoelion Grove, Rogerstone, Newport, was ordered to pay £662 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 51mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

PAUL WILLIAMS, 35, of Ty Coch, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.