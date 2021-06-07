PLAYWORKERS and volunteers provided play and wellbeing sessions for vulnerable children across Torfaen during the half term holidays.

More than 170 children took part in an action-packed week of activities including nature trails, team games, dance, sport and reflective circle time.

The play and wellbeing camps were held at Blaenavon Heritage School, George Street Primary, Nant Celyn Primary, Garnteg Primary, Blenheim Community Primary and Llantarnam Community Primary. There were also play and respite sessions at Glenside Community Centre and the Cockerel Community Centre.

All the children who attended were put forward by headteachers and Torfaen Council's social care staff and inclusion team and centred on the “5 ways to wellbeing” which encourage children to Connect, Give, Take Notice, Keep Learning and Be Active.

Julian Davenne, Torfaen Council's Play Service Manager, said: "More than 70 staff and volunteers have helped to set up and deliver the play and wellbeing camps this half-term.

"It's been great to see so many volunteers getting involved, especially as it's Volunteers Week. We're grateful for all our volunteers and their continued commitment."

Councillor Fiona Cross, Executive Member for Children, Families and Communities, said: "These events provide a valuable service for vulnerable children and those with disabilities within our communities and their families.

"They are also great fun! But they could not happen without the dedication of our Play Service staff and volunteers.

"I'd like to thank them for the work they have done this week, and all throughout the year.

