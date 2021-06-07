A BIKER has had his off-road bike seized after pulling wheelies as parents and children made their way to school.
Police were able to seize the bike in Blaina after it broke down further up the road.
The rider was reported for several offences.
A spokesman for Gwent Police's Blaenau Gwent officers said: "The rider of this off-road bike in Blaina thought it was a good idea to pull wheelies at speed, whilst parents and young children were on their way to school.
"Unfortunately for him his bike broke down further up the road.
"Driver reported for several offences and vehicle seized."