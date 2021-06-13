THE torch relay for the rescheduled 2021 Tokyo Olympics is under way. We take a look back to 2012 when the crowds came out to see the torch pass through Gwent on its way to the London Olympics in the summer of that year.
Sarah Baker carries the Olympic Flame on the Torch Relay leg through Newport
The olympic torch passing through Maesglas, Newport, from Matthew Thorn
The Crowds at Stow Hill Newport. From Alison Phillips, Cwmbran
MORE NEWS:
- Murder investigation launched in Newport after Alway assault
- Watch: Duchess of Cambridge speaks to Newport mum
- Cat injured after being attacked by two dogs in Malpas
Torch Bearer at Stow Hill, Newport. From Alison Phillips, Cwmbran
Olympic Torch coach on Cardiff Road from Chloe Payne
The torch relay in Newport. Picture: Chloe Payne
The torch passing through Monmouth
Lyn Hull carries the torch through Abergavenny town centre
The torch in Maesglas
Dorothy Turner of Caldicot carrying the torch in Abergavenny
Children in Brynmawr