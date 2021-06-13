THE torch relay for the rescheduled 2021 Tokyo Olympics is under way. We take a look back to 2012 when the crowds came out to see the torch pass through Gwent on its way to the London Olympics in the summer of that year.

Sarah Baker carries the Olympic Flame on the Torch Relay leg through Newport

The olympic torch passing through Maesglas, Newport, from Matthew Thorn

The Crowds at Stow Hill Newport. From Alison Phillips, Cwmbran

Torch Bearer at Stow Hill, Newport. From Alison Phillips, Cwmbran

Olympic Torch coach on Cardiff Road from Chloe Payne

The torch relay in Newport. Picture: Chloe Payne

The torch passing through Monmouth

Lyn Hull carries the torch through Abergavenny town centre

The torch in Maesglas

Dorothy Turner of Caldicot carrying the torch in Abergavenny

Children in Brynmawr