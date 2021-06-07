A NUMBER of people from the Risca and Pontymister area have appeared in court so far in 2021.

Here are some of them.

Richard John Jones, 32, of Somerset Street, Abertillery, was fined £120 and told to pay a victim surcharge of £34 after pleading guilty to stealing products from Tesco in Risca.

It happened on December 4, 2020, where £75.96 worth of goods was stolen. He pleaded guilty on February 8.

Robert Shawyer, 53, of Greenhill Place, Gelligaer, was given a 17-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months after pleading guilty to driving while disqualified and possession of cannabis and driving under the influence of cannabis. He has also been disqualified from driving for three years. He also had to pay a victim surcharge of £128 and costs of £85 for the drug driving.

The offences happened on October 2, 2020 on Commercial Street, Risca. He pleaded guilty on March 9.

Mark Anthony Humphries, 21, of Gelligaer Road, Cefn Hengoed, was fined £120 and ordered to pay £34 victim surcharge and £110 costs after pleading guilty to driving without due care, as well as driving without a licence or insurance. He was also disqualified from driving for six months.

It happened on June 14, 2020 on Navigation Road, Risca. He pleaded guilty on January 28.

Alan Rees, 33, of Cwm Braenar, Pontllanfraith, was fined £200 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £110 costs for driving without due care. His driving licence was also given six points.

It happened on November 4, 2020 on the A467 near Crosskeys and Risca. He pleaded guilty on April 22.

Ross Thomas, 45, of Park Place, Pontymister, Risca, was fined £120, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £90 after pleading guilty to driving without insurance. He was also disqualified from driving for six months.

It happened on August 28, 2020 in Park Place. He pleaded guilty on March 16.

Allen Bowden, 47, of Risca Road, Crosskeys, was given two 12-week prison sentences to run concurrently, suspended for 12 months, after pleading guilty to theft from a motor vehicle and stealing two bank cards and attempted theft from another motor vehicle. He was also ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Both happened on May 6 in Ebbw Street and Clarence Place, both Risca. He pleaded guilty on May 8.

Alexandru Cirpaci, 25, of Corporation Road, Newport, was fined £660, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £90 after being found guilty of driving without insurance and without a licence. His record was endorsed with eight points.

It happened on August 27, 2020 on Tredegar Street, Risca and he was found guilty on March 16.

Martin Raymond Smith, 41, of Hill Street, Pontymister, Risca, was fined £80, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £85 costs after pleading guilty to drug driving. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

It happened on September 26, 2020, at Jubilee Gardens in Porthcawl when he was found with cannabis in his blood above the specified limit. He pleaded guilty on April 6.

Nicole Hoad, 50, of Station Road, Risca, was fined £120, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £40 after pleading guilty to drink driving. She was also disqualified from driving for 20 months.

It happened on January 7 in Kensington Place, Newport. She pleaded guilty on February 2.

Sally Elizabeth Willis, 37, of Channel View, Pontymister, Risca, was fined £200, ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £90 costs for speeding. Her licence was also endorsed with five points.

It happened on October 22 on Nelson Road, Ystrad Mynach, when she was caught driving at 44mph on a restricted road. She pleaded guilty on May 11.