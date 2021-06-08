A NUMBER of people from the Risca and Pontymister area have appeared in court so far in 2021.

Here are some of them.

Gareth Long, 63, from Highfield Close, Risca was fined £66, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 for speeding. His licence was also endorsed with three points.

It happened on November 8, 2020, on North Road, Cardiff where he was caught driving at 36mph in a 30mph zone.

Jake Charles Tinklin, 24, from Cwrt Yr Ysgol, Risca, was fined £440 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £44 and £90 costs for speeding. His driving record was endorsed with five points.

It happened on October 21, 2020, on Kendon Road, Croespenmaen when he was caught driving at 46mph on a 30mph road. He was found guilty on May 7.

George Kornel, 20, of Sproule Close, West Sussex, was fined £38 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £90 for using a passenger vehicle with tyres with insufficient tread. His licence was endorsed with three points.

He was stopped on the A467 in Risca on October 12, 2020, and the grooves of the tread pattern of the tyre was not of a depth of at least 1.6mm. He pleaded guilty on April 28.

Thomas West, 28, of Foundry Road, Pontymister, Risca, was given a 16-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months for driving while disqualified and without insurance. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £128 and £85 costs. He was also disqualified from driving for four years.

He was caught on February 13 on Woodfield Road, Pontypool, and pleaded guilty on March 26.

Jack Jones, 26, of Ty Isaf Park Avenue, Pontymister, Risca, was fined £660 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and £90 costs after being found guilty of driving without insurance. He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.

It happened on February 18 at Taffs Well, Rhondda Cynon Taf, He was found guilty on March 30.

Daniel Benjamin Boldy, 45, of Ty Isaf Park Avenue, Pontymister, Risca, was fined £100 and ordered to pay £34 victim surcharge and £90 costs for speeding. His licence was endorsed with four points.

It happened on October 13, 2020, on Risca Road, Rogerstone, where he was caught driving at 43mph on a road with a limit of 30mph.

Dafydd Clifford Lovesey, 20, of Hill Street, Risca was fined £120 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £85 costs after pleading guilty to drug driving. He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.

It happened on November 20, 2020, on the A4049 in Pengam when he was found to have Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol above the specified limit in his system. He pleaded guilty on May 17.

Victoria Catherine Munn, 40, of Isaf Road, Pontymister, Risca, was fined £100 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £90 costs for speeding. Her licence was endorsed with three points.

It happened on September 20, 2020, on the A467 near Tregwilym Road when she was caught driving at 59mph in a zone with a temporary limit of 50mph. She pleaded guilty on May 14.

Matas Jurevicius, 21, of Old School Court, Crosskeys, was fined £288 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £85 for drug driving and driving without a licence and driving without insurance. He was disqualified from driving for 16 months.

It happened on August 8 on Lower Ochyrwth, Risca when he was found to have more than the specified limit of Benzoylecgonine and Methylenedioxymethamphetamine in his blood. He pleaded guilty on February 16.

Darren Cunningham, 44, of Channel View, Pontymister, Risca, was fined £120 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £85 costs for drug driving and for no insurance or licence. He was also disqualified from driving for 14 months.

He was caught on May 3, 2020 on Maesglas Road, where his blood contained more than the specified limit of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cocaine. He pleaded guilty on February 18.