WALES has recorded its first confirmed coronavirus death for 12 days today, along with 72 new cases.

The death - in the Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board area - takes the total deaths in Wales since the pandemic began, to 5,570, including 960 in Gwent.

The rolling weekly case rate for Wales - to June 2, the latest available - has risen slightly, to 9.4 per 100,000 people, and the Gwent rate to the same date is 5.7.

Rolling weekly case rates in all five council areas in Gwent, to June 2, remain below 10 per 100,000.

With case rates currently so low, and continuing to fall, even small fluctuations in new case numbers can have a big effect - often on a daily basis - on an area's rolling weekly case rate.

The number of cases confirmed in Wales since the pandemic began currently stands at 213,166, including 41,856 in Gwent, according to Public Health Wales.

In Wales, 2,183,455 people have now had a first dose of coronavirus vaccine - as at the end of yesterday - and 1,249,268 have now had a second dose and thus have completed their vaccine course.

READ MORE:

Sign up to the South Wales Argus daily coronavirus update email newsletter, by registering here.

Caerphilly (2.2 per 100,000) has the lowest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent and the second lowest in Wales, for the week to June 2. Blaenau Gwent (2.9 per 100,000) has the seventh lowest rate in Wales, and Torfaen (4.3) has the eighth lowest rate, and Monmouthshire (7.4) has the 10th lowest rate.

Newport (9.7 per 100,000) has the highest rate in Gwent and the ninth highest rate in Wales.

The highest rolling weekly case rate in Wales, to June 2 is 30.7 per 100,000, in Conwy.

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to June 2 is 1.2 per cent. Newport (1.1 per cent) has the highest test positivity rate in Gwent.

The confirmed new cases today in Wales are:

Swansea - 17

Cardiff - eight

Conwy - five

Flintshire - five

Rhondda Cynon Taf - five

Gwynedd - three

Neath Port Talbot - three

Wrexham - three

Torfaen - two

Denbighshire - two

Carmarthenshire - two

Ceredigion - two

Pembrokeshire - two

Caerphilly - one

Newport - one

Anglesey - one

Bridgend - one

Blaenau Gwent - none

Monmouthshire - none

Vale of Glamorgan - none

Merthyr Tydfil - none

Powys - none

Unknown location - one

Resident outside Wales - 11

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.