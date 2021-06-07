WALES' vaccine rollout is six weeks ahead of schedule, with the Welsh Government aiming to give all eligible adults their second jab by the end of September.

First minister Mark Drakeford was speaking at today's coronavirus briefing, where he unveiled the latest update to Wales' vaccination strategy.

The very latest figures, published today, show 2.18 million people, or 86 per cent of Wales' adult population, have had a first dose of the vaccine, and almost 1.25 million have had a second.

Take-up is higher than 90 per cent for first doses in all people over 60; in healthcare workers; care home residents and staff and all those who are extremely clinically vulnerable.

As a result, all over 18s would have been offered a vaccine by the start of next week, six weeks ahead of schedule.

Mr Drakeford said: "I know that people across Wales are very proud that we have one of the best vaccination programmes in the world.

"By Monday of next week health boards would have sent out offers to all eligible adults in Wales, everyone over 18. The original plan was that that will happen by the end of July, but I can confirm today it will happen six weeks ahead of schedule.

"By any standards this is a remarkable achievement and a tribute to all those involved in the programme.

"You are doing a fantastic job and I know that people are incredibly thankful for everything you are doing."

Subject to supply the Welsh Government are confident they can deliver second doses at the same pace as first doses have been delivered.

All those who have come forward for their first jab should receive a second vaccine by the end of September.

Mr Drakeford said: "We can switch our focus to accelerate second doses.

"More than 800,000 second doses will be provided across 400 settings in Wales, that is how we will get to the September milestone.

"That depends on everyone coming forward for an offer of a second dose so that everyone can complete the vaccination programme.

"I'm very pleased to say that we have seen very high take up of second doses.

"The good news is that most people who are most vulnerable have already received full protection against coronavirus in Wales.

"That gives us more options for the future, hopefully meaning we can live with fewer restrictions, especially if we can maintain the current very low levels."