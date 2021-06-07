THE governing bodies of two Newport primary schools, which already share a headteacher, could be merged.

If given the green light later this week, a consultation will take place to seek views on plans to merge the governing bodies of Gaer Primary School and Maesglas Primary School.

Governing bodies oversee the management of schools, and are tasked with making decisions in the best interests of the school and its staff and pupils.

The current governing bodies of the two schools have met individually and with Newport City Council and “have confirmed that they wish to promote a formal federation between the two schools”.

A report on the plans says: “If the proposal is approved, both schools will continue to maintain their own individual identities regarding name, culture and ethos and will continue to manage their own individual budgets.

“The arrangement merely involves establishing a single governing body to govern the two schools.”

The schools have worked together since a single headteacher was appointed to manage both schools in April 2019.

Each of the two schools has a full-time deputy headteacher.

The report says: “An overarching leadership team, comprising of the executive headteacher and both deputy headteachers, meet regularly to oversee the strategic planning of both schools.”

The schools are less than one mile apart from each other and both form part of The John Frost School cluster.

The changes would not require current staff at the schools to work across both sites.

The local ward members are all in favour of the proposed governor merger.

Cllr Stephen Marshall said: “I serve on both governing bodies and regularly hear and see the great work being undertaken.

“The appointment of the executive headteacher has led to positive workings and sharing of best practices to occur between the schools. I believe the next natural step is to follow the path to a formal federation, allowing this work to continue long term.”

Cllr Mark Whitcutt said he “strongly” supports the proposal.

Cllr Debbie Wilcox said: “I have served on both governing bodies and recognise the tremendous improvements that have been achieved by both Maesglas and Gaer Primary Schools in recent years.

“Since the appointment of the executive headteacher these improvements have continued apace.

“A formal federation is the next logical step in the process of ensuring that the best possible teaching and learning opportunities are available to the children of Maesglas and the Gaer whilst maintaining an individual and community identity on each school site.”

The proposed governing bodies for the two schools would be made up of 17 people.

This would include:

Four parents

Four members appointed by the local authority

Four community members

Two teachers

Two members of staff

The headteacher

If given the green light for a consultation by the council’s cabinet member for education, Cllr Deb Davies, then pupils, staff and parents will all have their chance for a say on the proposal.

The consultation could start in the summer term and last for six weeks.

A decision on the proposed consultation will be made on Wednesday (June 9).