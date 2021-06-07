NEWSQUEST Media Group, publishers of more than 120 local news titles across the UK, is teaming up with eco tech business Pawprint in an innovative collaboration to tackle climate change.

Having taken a lead role in the environmental debate with campaigns such as Climate For Change, launched in early 2018 by The Herald in Scotland, Newsquest Media Group is taking another pioneering step towards a low-emissions future by signing up to Pawprint For Business.

Pawprint assists individuals to reduce their carbon footprint through educational slides and personal challenges and the recently launched B2B Pawprint For Business offer extends the goal-setting toolkit to staff in commercial enterprises.

Announcing the innovative partnership, Newsquest Scotland’s Business Team Manager Stephen McTaggart, said: “Solving climate issues can always be blamed on someone else, or put off due to the lack of knowledge. Pawprint offers a very personal option, allowing everyone to participate and better educate themselves on their impact.”

David Ward, Commercial Director, Newsquest Scotland, said: “Newsquest, for many years, has enjoyed the privileged position of launching campaigns and initiatives that have impacted change. It’s particularly exciting to partner with Pawprint to provide a platform that seeks to drive behavioural change on such an important issue.”

Newsquest publishes more than 200 titles and it is the first UK-wide news organisation to sign up to the Pawprint For Business. The partnership will help Newsquest’s 5,000 staff, in locations stretching from Alloa in Scotland to Watford in the southeast of England, to commit to carbon-reducing lifestyle changes.

Edinburgh-based Pawprint has seen demand for its online tool ramp up during the pandemic recovery as the Government pledges to “build back better”. Through the new partnership, Pawprint, which was founded in 2019, by entrepreneur and translation technology firm Lingo24 creator Christian Arno, will be able to extend its reach across the UK.

Mr Arno said: “Joining forces with such a huge media company enables us to really spread the word about Pawprint, sharing our purpose of empowering individuals to fight climate change at home, at work and beyond.”

www.pawprint.eco