A PARTY-GOER glassed a “practical joker” who threatened to shower her with water during a gathering to celebrate a neighbour’s daughter’s 21st birthday.

Helen Chater, 41, left Wayne Miller scarred for life after she attacked the prankster in Tredegar last April.

Alexander Greenwood, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court how the defendant had attended a party thrown by Sara Powell in honour of her daughter Leah.

He said: “Sara Powell’s partner attended the gathering which was held in the front garden of the terraced street.

“Social distancing was required. Everybody was consuming alcohol and in good spirits.

“At about 7.45pm, the alcohol took its toll on one party-goer and he was sick.

“Mr Miller washed the away the vomit and he and this defendant exchanged words.”

Mr Greenwood said the victim is regarded as something of a “practical joker”.

He added: “He threatened to pour water over her and he did throw water in her direction.

“She grabbed a glass and hit him to the top of the head. The glass smashed and he received a wound to the head.”

The court was told how the police were called and Chater arrested.

Mr Miller was taken for treatment to the accident and emergency department of Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil.

Mr Greenwood read Mr Miller’s victim impact statement which said: “This has left me feeling low on confidence.

“I have a visible scar on my head. This has had a big effect on me.

“It has left me feeling angry and frustrated and I have been scarred for life.”

Chater, from Tredegar, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm.

She had no previous convictions.

Claire Pickthall, representing the defendant, said she cared for a young daughter and the impact of prison on her client and her family would be “devastating”.

Her barrister added: “She overreacted. She has expressed remorse and is ashamed of her actions in causing this nasty injury.

“The defendant is a fragile individual. She is extremely fearful she will lose her liberty today.

“The complainant had been aggravating people that day.”

Referring to the picture he had of the victim’s injury, Judge Niclas Parry told Chater: “I can’t take my eyes off this photograph. It looks awful.

“You could have taken his eye.

“Mercifully there is medical evidence which tells me the photograph doesn’t paint the full picture and that the injury you caused was superficial.

“When you were in drink, you used a weapon to someone’s head.

“In mitigation, this was a short-lived incident.

“It was not premeditated, there was an element of provocation and it was out of character.”

Chater was jailed for 12 months, suspended for 18 months.

She was made the subject of an electronically-monitored curfew between 6.30pm and 6am for the next three months.

The defendant was also ordered to pay a surcharge.