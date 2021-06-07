THERE will be closures on some of Gwent's busiest roads this week.

The M4 will be closed around Newport, on the M48, and at points along the A449 as well.

Overnight closures will hit both roads this week.

These are the closures to plan ahead for:

M4 westbound, junction 24-28: Overnight closures will take place on the westbound carriageway of the M4 around Newport this week from junction 24 for Coldra to junction 28 for Tredegar Park. They will start this evening, and run until June 10. The closures, which will allow maintenance work to take place, will be between 8pm and 6am.

M4 eastbound, junction 28: Tredegar Park will also see overnight closures on the eastbound carriageway this week. Starting tonight, the road will be closed around the junction between 8pm and 6am until June 12 for maintenance work.

A449 southbound, Raglan to M4: Maintenance work will close the southbound carriageway of the A449 this week. Overnight closures will begin this evening and run until June 12. From 8pm to 6am the road will be closed between Raglan and junction 24 of the M4 for Coldra.

A449 southbound, Usk: The southbound stretch of the A449 will also be closed around Usk this week. The maintenance work will begin at 8pm tonight. The overnight closures, which will end at 6am, will continue until June 12.

M48 eastbound, junction 2-1: Overnight closures will cause disruption to those who want to travel from Wales to England overnight this weekend. The old Severn crossing, on the M48, will be closed from Friday until Monday. The overnight closures, which will allow maintenance work to take place, will close the road between 7pm and 6am.