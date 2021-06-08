JUST two areas of Gwent now have a coronavirus rate above 50 cases per 100,000 people.
Both areas are in Newport, which is the only one of Gwent's five local authorities to have more than one area where the virus isn't suppressed.
The highest case rate in Gwent over the seven days from May 27 to June 2 is found in Maindee.
Five new cases in those seven days gives the area a rate of 62.6 cases per 100,000 people.
The only other area of Gwent with a rate above 50 is the neighbouring Victoria and Somerton, which has a case rate of 50.4 per 100,000 people.
The virus is suppressed throughout the rest of Newport, and throughout Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly.
Gilwern and Llanfoist is the only area of Monmouthshire to have recorded more than two new cases in that time period.
That includes Abergavenny North, which had a case rate of more than 200 per 100,000 people during the previous week.
While Hollybush and Henllys recorded three cases in Torfaen, the only area to record more than two new cases.
This is the coronavirus rate and number of new cases where you live:
Blaenau Gwent
- Sirhowy: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 29 cases per 100,000 people.
- Rassau and Beaufort: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 29 per 100,000 people.
- Brynmawr: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 37 per 100,000 people.
- Blaina and Nantyglo: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 22 per 100,000 people.
- Ebbw Vale North and Glyncoed: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 26 per 100,000 people.
- Ebbw Vale South and Cwm: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 24 per 100,000 people.
- Tredegar and Georgetown: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 24 per 100,000 people.
- Abertillery North and Cwmtillery: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 23 per 100,000 people.
- Abertillery South and Llanhilleth: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 29 per 100,000 people.
Caerphilly
- Rhymney, Pontlottyn and Abertysswg: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 23 per 100,000 people.
- New Tredegar and Darran Valley: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 28 per 100,000 people.
- North Blackwood, Argoed and Markham: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 36 per 100,000 people.
- Aberbargoed and Gilfach: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 33 per 100,000 people.
- Bargoed: fewer than two new cases; a rate of 49.4 per 100,000 people.
- St Cattwg: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 27 per 100,000 people.
- Pengam and Cefn Fforest: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 26 per 100,000 people.
- Blackwood: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 28 per 100,000 people.
- Oakdale and Pentwyn: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 21 per 100,000 people.
- Newbridge: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 30 per 100,000 people.
- Hengoed and Maesycwmer: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 25 per 100,000 people.
- Ystrad Mynach and Nelson: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 20 per 100,000 people.
- Pontllanfraith: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 24 per 100,000 people (down from five new cases).
- Crosskeys North and Abercarn: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 28 per 100,000 people.
- Crosskeys South and Ynysddu: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 35 per 100,000 people.
- Bedwas and Trethomas: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 30 per 100,000 people.
- Llanbradach and Penyrheol: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 22 per 100,000 people.
- Aber Valley: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 30 per 100,000 people.
- Caerphilly East: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 21 per 100,000 people.
- Caerphilly West: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 27 per 100,000 people.
- Caerphilly South: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 19 per 100,000 people (down from three new cases).
- Risca West: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 39 per 100,000 people.
- Risca East: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 32 per 100,000 people.
- Machen: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 37 per 100,000 people.
Monmouthshire
- Abergavenny South and Crucorney: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 24 per 100,000 people.
- Rhaglan and Llantilio Crossenny: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 28 per 100,000 people.
- Abergavenny North: fewer than two cases; a rate of fewer than 27 per 100,000 people (down from 16 new cases).
- Gilwern and Llanfoist: three new cases; a rate of 35 per 100,000 people (up from fewer than two new cases).
- Monmouth and Wyesham: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 18 per 100,000 people.
- Chepstow North and Trellech: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 21 per 100,000 people.
- Usk, Goytre and Llangybi Fawr: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 24 per 100,000 people.
- Chepstow South: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 24 per 100,000 people.
- Caldicot North and Caerwent: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 24 per 100,000 people.
- Caldicot South: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 25 per 100,000 people.
- Magor and Rogiet: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 26 per 100,000 people.
Newport
- Marshfield: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 24 per 100,000 people.
- Rogerstone: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 22 per 100,000 people.
- Bettws: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 25 per 100,000 people.
- Malpas: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 26 per 100,000 people.
- Caerleon: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 26 per 100,000 people.
- Langstone and Llanwern: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 23 per 100,000 people.
- Pye Corner and Graig: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 32 per 100,000 people.
- Ridgeway and Glasllwch: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 32 per 100,000 people.
- Gaer: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 35 per 100,000 people.
- Duffryn and Maesglas: fewer than two new cases new cases; a rate of fewer than 25 per 100,000 people.
- Pill and Docks: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 23 per 100,000 people.
- Stow Hill: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 31 per 100,000 people.
- Shaftsbury and Crindai: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 30 per 100,000 people.
- St Julians and Barnardtown: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 29 per 100,000 people.
- Lliswerry and Uskmouth: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 18 per 100,000 people.
- Lawrence Hill: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 35 per 100,000 people.
- Victoria and Somerton: six new cases new cases; a rate of fewer than 50.6 per 100,000 people (up from fewer than two new cases).
- Beechwood: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 33 per 100,000 people.
- Maindee: five new cases; a rate of 62.6 per 100,000 people (up from fewer than two new cases).
Torfaen
- Blaenavon: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 31 per 100,000 people.
- Abersychan: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 28 per 100,000 people.
- Trefethin and Penygarn: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 27 per 100,000 people.
- Pontypool: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 22 per 100,000 people.
- New Inn: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 34 per 100,000 people.
- Griffithstown and Sebastopol: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 27 per 100,000 people.
- Pontnewydd and Upper Cwmbran: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 27 per 100,000 people.
- Croesyceilog: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 28 per 100,000 people.
- West Pontnewydd and Thornhill: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 30 per 100,000 people.
- Fairwater and Greenmeadow: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 31 per 100,000 people.
- Cwmbran: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 27 per 100,000 people.
- Llantarnam and Oakfield: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 27 per 100,000 people.
- Hollybush and Henllys: three new cases; a rate of 44.3 per 100,000 people (up from fewer than two new cases).